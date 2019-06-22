October 25, 1933 - June 18, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Natalie Nankin announces her passing. She passed away in her sleep on June 18th after a long illness. Natalie was born in Los Angeles in 1933 and married Jerry Nankin in 1954. Natalie was a surgical nurse, a transplant coordinator, nutritionist, counselor, devoted wife, mother and friend. She had a wickedly sharp wit tempered with a soft and generous heart. She was loved and admired by friends, family and co-workers. Natalie was cherished by all who knew her for her caring friendship. Everyone knew they could always go to Natalie for wise counsel. She was generous with her time and spirit. Natalie is survived by her husband Dr. Jerry Nankin, her children Michael and Sheri, their spouses Liz and Dave, her grandchildren, Alex, Marcus, Joe, Magritte and Scout. Funeral services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park on Monday, June 24 at 11:30 am. Though a bright, incandescent and beautiful light has gone from this world, she will live on in the hearts and souls and minds of all who knew her and loved her. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019