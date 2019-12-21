|
November 23, 1925 - November 20, 2019 Natalie Sonia Mlyniec passed away on the 20th of November in Los Gatos, California, at the home of her son Paul and daughter-in-law Vicky. A lifelong Angeleno, Natalie brought great joy and enthusiasm to the world during her almost 94 years. She was fun-loving and had a wild streak, always living life on her terms. She loved the arts, enjoying many concerts and art exhibits. Above all, she loved to travel. She visited twenty three countries and had a special love for India, which she visited five times. She was an active member of the Sierra Club where she made many lifelong friends. Natalie is survived by her son Paul, his wife Vicky, grandson Sam, his wife Mae, and their son Cyrus.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 21, 2019