March 28, 1923 - October 6, 2020 Nat passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97 after a long battle with old age. He was born in Mt. Vernon, New York and moved with his family at age 12 to Southern California. He graduated from Los Angeles High School, receiving many academic honors. He spent four years at UC Berkeley, interrupted by military service in WWII. He enlisted in the Army Corps of Engineers, doing aerial photo-mapping for three years, stationed at Schofield Barracks, Honolulu and flying dangerous missions in the Pacific Theater. Nat was athletic and played multiple sports in high school and college, unfortunately being sidelined after a knee injury during his military training. He was also president of his boarding house at Berkeley.Nat met his beloved wife, Judith Kahn ("Judy") in Berkeley after the war, at the only Hillel dance he ever attended. They later transferred from Berkeley to UCLA where they both graduated, Nat receiving his BS in Management and Industrial Engineering. Nat and Judy lived together in Los Angeles until Judy's passing in 2010. Nat leaves behind his beloved family, daughters and sons-in-law (whom he treated like sons), Linda Herzlich (Allan), Gail Fortis (Philippe) and Ellen Wacker (Gerry), and grandchildren Robby, Paul, Danny, Valerie and Alex.After graduating college, Nat joined Judy's family's business in East Los Angeles, known as Philip Senegram Co. and later Cal-Fiber Co. Then in 1959 he started a new division manufacturing stuffed plush toys (using Cal-Fiber Co.'s stuffing) called California Stuffed Toys, later known as CalToy. CalToy eventually employed hundreds of people and had 1,000 customers, including the Disney parks (Mickey, Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, etc.) and Sears (including Fievel Mousekowitz for Steven Spielberg's movie 'An American Tail'). Nat is survived by his beloved brother-in-law (more like a brother) and former business partner, Judy's brother, Peter Kahn III, who shared lunch with Nat every day at the office for 40 years, and Peter's beloved family, wife Bea, children and grandchildren.After retiring from the toy business, Nat then applied his high intelligence and business acumen to becoming the first Chairman of the Board of Blair House, his condominium association. He served in that role for 25 years, ensuring its place as a premier building on the Wilshire Corridor.Nat, along with Judy, loved spending time with his family, including family vacations and visits with his East Coast and Northern California relatives. He enjoyed music, especially Dixieland, Barbershop and Jazz, attending many festivals, even though he couldn't sing on key. He and Judy spent every weekend at a Newport Beach bayside mobile home they owned for 27 years, where they entertained guests and Nat took his many friends on bay-rides on his boat, the ToyTanic. Nat was an avid sports watcher and news junkie. And he was known as a master joke-teller, keeping thousands of jokes in his head, and adding humor to every place he went.In addition to Judy, Nat was predeceased by his parents, Simon ("Sam") Gorman and Beatrice ("Bess") Gorman, and sister, Muriel Rosett Jurgens.At Nat's request, no services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Jewish University (aju.edu
) or a charity of your choice
.Nat was a wonderful man, beloved father, great friend, well-liked, and respected by all who knew him. He touched so many lives with his positive energy and will be greatly missed.