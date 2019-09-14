Home

Nathaniel Ray Baker

Nathaniel Ray Baker Obituary
August 1, 1950 - February 28, 2019 Nathaniel Ray Baker (Ned) of Hampton, VA, son of the late Jack & Lily Baker and brother of the late Myron Baker, died suddenly on February 28. Ned was an employee at the NASA Langley Research Center where he worked on several projects including experiments on the Space Shuttle. Prior to living in VA, Ned also worked in Denver, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Ned held a Master of Science degree in engineering from UCLA. At school, Ned was involved in the application of hydrogen gas engines. Ned was an ardent downhill skiing enthusiast who attended many trips with "ski-buddies" from VA. Ned also embellished care on others; late in life, he took care of both his parents, who were hampered by illness, until their demise. Ned left us too soon. He was interred in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
