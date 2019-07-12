Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
View Map
Natsuko June Teragawa Obituary
Natsuko June Teragawa passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born in Yuma, AZ, but returned with her family to Japan as a young child. Her bilingual skills were put to use when she assisted the American occupation forces in Japan. She returned to California to marry Bill Teragawa, raise a family, and complete her high school and B.A. degrees. She worked for several years at Francis Blend and Alexandria Ave elementary schools and was a longtime supporter and volunteer at the JANM. With her team of caregivers, she endured Parkinson's Disease in her later years. She is survived by her children Carolyn (Peter), William, Jonathan (Laura) and grandchildren Christopher, John, Dylan, Naomi, Gavin and Yoshi as well as her nephew Shuichi (Michiko) Higashi, niece Anne, nephew Brian and their children.Viewing at Fukui Mortuary on July 12, 3-5 pm and Saturday July 13, 1-3 pm. Services at Fukui Mortuary on July 20, 10am. In lieu of koden please donate to JANM.org or . www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 12, 2019
