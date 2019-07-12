Natsuko June Teragawa passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born in Yuma, AZ, but returned with her family to Japan as a young child. Her bilingual skills were put to use when she assisted the American occupation forces in Japan. She returned to California to marry Bill Teragawa, raise a family, and complete her high school and B.A. degrees. She worked for several years at Francis Blend and Alexandria Ave elementary schools and was a longtime supporter and volunteer at the JANM. With her team of caregivers, she endured Parkinson's Disease in her later years. She is survived by her children Carolyn (Peter), William, Jonathan (Laura) and grandchildren Christopher, John, Dylan, Naomi, Gavin and Yoshi as well as her nephew Shuichi (Michiko) Higashi, niece Anne, nephew Brian and their children.Viewing at Fukui Mortuary on July 12, 3-5 pm and Saturday July 13, 1-3 pm. Services at Fukui Mortuary on July 20, 10am. In lieu of koden please donate to JANM.org or . www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441 Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 12, 2019