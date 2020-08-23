July 11, 1933 - August 7, 2020 Neal Ames, LA native and 50 year plus resident of Laurel Canyon, passed away at the age of 87 on August 7, 2020 in Panorama City. Neal, like many of his generation, had many lives, starting as a DJ in Pasadena, moving into the music world as road manager for Sly & the Family Stone; as a music company executive, talent manager and finally leaving the music business for manufacturing in North Hollywood as VP for Castec, Inc. Neal was a red bearded world traveler with a million plus miles; the love of travel began in 1968, driving a VW bus from London to Nepal by way of Hungry and Mumbai. His travels took him to 5 of 7 continents and 90 percent of the US. An adventurer with a deep love for his family, the world and our country, and the good people in it. In business, Neal help establish highly successful custom shade factories in North Hollywood, Mexico and China. A natural salesman, Neal sold directly to top interior designers for installations worldwide. His creativity included sharing a patent for horizontal window shades that still has no equal. Neal was a LA original, who knew every corner of the city and many other cites, and who had friends from everywhere in music, film, and art. Although he traveled the world, his soul was firmly planted in Laurel Canyon, like its fragrant eucalyptus. His warm heart, open personality, integrity, generosity and authenticity made it easy to be his friend. The many house parties over the decades in The Canyon always had a diverse group of friends, family, amazing food made by Blanche, and were always filled with great stories of love of the world, music, politics, and laughter. Spending time with Neal was a gift. His essence will be deeply missed by all, but his eternal optimism, faith in humanity and boundless energy will live on.Neal is survived by his loving partner of 45 years and wife of 36 years, Blanche D'Souza and sons Neal, Mark and Trevor, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and extended family. His son Corey passed in 1960 and daughter, Cherry passed in 2010. A memorial will be planned for a future date after we can all gather close together again.



