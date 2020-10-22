September 12, 1949 - October 17, 2020 Neil passed away on October 17th at the age of 71 at his home in Calabasas after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the son of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge S.S. Schwartz and his wife Arline.Born and raised in Los Angeles he graduated from Hamilton High School and the University of Arizona. He became a successful California trial lawyer. In 1979, he married Joanne Handelsman. They settled in Northridge, California with their two children Scott and Amy. Neil served on the Board of Directors of the Heschel Day School. In 2013, his book What if Tomorrow Never Comes? was published, following the true story of the sudden loss of his wife Joanne and how he became the caretaker of their dying daughter Amy.He found true love again and in 2013 he married Nancy Kanter. He leaves behind his wife Nancy, son Scott (Darla), granddaughters Hannah and Mackenzie, brother Randy and sister Leslie Sackheim (Daniel).



