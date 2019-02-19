November 25, 1933 - February 14, 2019 Neil Papiano passed away on February 14, 2019, in Arcadia, California from complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease.Papiano was born on November 25, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah. While a student at South High School, he was mentored by the school's Assistant Principal to apply to college. Papiano received an athletic scholarship to Stanford University and graduated with his B.A. and M.A. degrees in 1957. Papiano went on to Vanderbilt Law School, earning his J.D. in 1961. That same year, he was admitted to the California bar.Fresh out of law school, Papiano worked for Oscar Trippett at the predecessor law firm to Iverson, Yoakum, Papiano & Hatch to which he would become the Managing Partner until his retirement in 2014. During his illustrious career, Papiano was best known for representing many high profile clients in the entertainment industry, including Jimmy Nederlander, Sr., the Nederlander Organization, Elizabeth Taylor, Cary Grant, Joan Collins, Walter Matthau, and Sondra Locke; in the thoroughbred horse industry, including Hollywood Park Race Track, Willie Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay, Jr., Chris McCarron, Bob Baffert; and in the professional sports industry, including Charlie O. Finley, Steve Garvey and Willie Davis. Papiano rounded off his practice by representing corporations, including American Airlines, Lockheed-Martin Corporation, DFS Duty Free Shops, Bridgestone-Firestone Tires, U.S. Steel, Bristol Myers, the Coca-Cola Company, and other business entities in corporate and civil litigation matters.Papiano was also civically and politically active. He acted sometimes as attorney for, but also often counseled and assisted Los Angeles City and County officials, as well as State officials, including President Reagan when he was Governor. Papiano was on the Board of Directors or Board of Trustees for several organizations, including the L.A. Civic Light Opera, the L.A. Performing Arts Council, Orthopaedic Hospital, and American University in Washington, D.C. What was closest to his heart was his work on the Board of Advisors for the of Los Angeles, the disease which also took his mother.Papiano never forgot his humble beginnings and how difficult it was to be poor and without resources. He established a scholarship for school administration in the name of Winifred Dyer, the assistant principal who was responsible for his acceptance into Stanford, as well as a sports scholarship at Stanford for a student without means. He did not forget that there was no park for kids to play near his neighborhood in Salt Lake, so he created one. He also donated the Neil Papiano Play Park in Griffith Park.Neil had a big presence that filled a room. He loved to share his life stories; there are hundreds of amazing, funny, interesting stories hidden behind the list of his accomplishments above. Neil was truly a force of nature. He was a charismatic host who loved seeing people have fun. He was an encouraging coach and teacher. With his booming voice, his big laugh, sometimes a big temper, but especially a big, big heart, he improved the lives of so many people - some in big ways, and some in small but exceedingly meaningful ways.Neil is survived by everyone on whom he had an impact.A celebration of Neil's life will be held on February 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cabot and Sons Mortuary, 27 Chestnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the of Los Angeles in Neil's name. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary