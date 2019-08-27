|
November 1, 1931 - April 7, 2019 Neil Hammond, a longtime businessman and resident of Los Angeles, died at home with his family around him at the age of 87. Neil was born on the west side of Los Angeles and lived his entire life within a six mile radius. Born minutes after Halloween, he loved teasing, pranks and good humor and enjoyed life generously. From the ages of 14-81, Neil worked at Bay Cities Furnace and Air Conditioning in Santa Monica, the family business. He bought out his father Norman "Slim" Hammond in the late 1960s and ran the business successfully until he sold it in 2013, finally retiring at 81. Neil was active in local civic activities including the Exchange Club of Santa Monica and the SoCal HVAC Contractors Association. Neil was one of several Santa Monica businessmen to found First Pacific Bank in 1973. Neil and his wife Louise J. Hammond née Subers were married in 1952 and moved to Pacific Palisades in 1958. They were active, longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica and were founding sponsors of its Upward Bound House which provides homeless families with housing and supportive services. Neil was preceded in death by his wife Louise (July 10, 1931- October 2, 2014) and his son Greg P. Hammond (October 13, 1960 - April 1, 2013). He is survived by his brother Gary Hammond (Ann), his daughters Debra Hammond (Jack Spicer) and Alice Hill (David), by three grandsons Wesley Hill (Sarah), Matthew Hill (Priscilla DeLoera) and Asa Gelber, and by three great-grandchildren Gabriel Hill, AJ Hill and Tristan Hill. Donations in Neil's memory may be made to Upward Bound House at upwardboundhouse.org or First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica at santamonicaumc.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 27, 2019