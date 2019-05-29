August 6, 1930 - May 23, 2019 Nelson Dorrington Jones, 88, of San Marino, passed peacefully on May 23rd surrounded by his family. Nelson was born August 6, 1930 in Los Angeles, the third son of Thaddeus Crane Jones and Agnes McClinton Jones of Pasadena and La Jolla. He attended Polytechnic School in Pasadena (Class of 1945) and Cate School in Carpinteria (Class of 1948). He served in the United States Naval Air Corps as an aerologist during the Korean war, and following his military service he joined the steel firm of Earle M. Jorgenson Company. In 1962 Jones joined the John S. Griffith & Company, where he served as Executive Vice President and Director. During his tenure the company developed Buena Park Center in Orange County, The Esplanade in Oxnard, Central City Mall in San Bernardino, and Glendale Galleria among others. In 1976 he established his own office in San Marino from where he continued to work with the Griffith organization while undertaking various other business and philanthropic endeavors.Mr. Jones served on the Board of Trustees of Polytechnic School in Pasadena and was a Life Trustee of Cate School in Carpinteria where he sat as both President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees during his term of service there. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Miriam Griffith Jones (Mimi), children Nelson Dorrington Jones, Jr. (Lisa), Griffith Hostetter Jones (Jennifer), and Helene Jones Smith (Marshall). Five grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Nelson Jones III, Abigail Smith, Bao Jones, and Kama Jones survive their Grandfather. Services will be held at the San Marino Community Church on June 21st at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Cate School or The Huntington Hospital. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to June 2, 2019