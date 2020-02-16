|
Born on July 4, 1941, in a suburb of Detroit, MI, Nelson moved to the West Coast in 1944, when his father Saul, joined the war effort during World War II. Accepting a commission in the Navy, Saul, along with his wife Anne, moved the family to live on a naval base in Pleasanton, CA. After the war ended, Saul and Anne decided to stay on the West Coast, and moved to Los Angeles. Nelson attended Hamilton High School where he played on the school's football and track teams. At the height of the rock and roll craze in the late 1950's, he made an appearance on the Johnny Otis television show doing the "hand jive," and later appeared on the "Rockin', Rollin', Strollin'" album cover by Capitol Records. After graduating high school in 1959, Nelson attended classes at LA City College and then joined his father Saul in the industrial uniform rental business. The business, known as Budget Uniform Rental in Gardena, rented uniforms, shop towels, mats, and other items to businesses throughout southern California. Nelson married Elaine Tapper, and raised two children: Stephen and Leslie. As a devoted father, Nelson played an active role in his children's activities. Nelson met Cassie Maguire, who was the love of his life for almost 40 years. They cultivated a tight-knit circle of friends with whom they socialized on a regular basis. Rarely ever apart, Nelson and Cassie loved to dine out, see movies, attend Laker games, and travel the world together. In 1988, Nelson and Saul invited Stephen to join Budget Uniform, creating a three-generation family owned and operated enterprise that is still in business today. Funeral services were held at Hillside Memorial Park on Feb. 13th. Nelson is survived by his wife(Cassie), two children(Stephen, Leslie), and four grandchildren(David, Olivia, Douglas, Lindsey).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020