August 31, 1940 - July 9, 2019 Newt Kricun, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and cousin, passed away Tuesday afternoon after a lengthy illness. He was 78.Newt grew up in Philadelphia and came to California with his parents, Morris and Fay, and his sister Esther, as a teenager. After graduating from Hamilton High School, he went on to a successful career as a criminal defense attorney. Newt had a magnetic personality and huge heart. He was a great athlete, a huge sports fan, and an avid poker player. He was also an amazing storyteller and was always ready for a good laugh. He was the kind of guy everyone loved to be around.He is survived by his loving daughters, Elizabeth Kricun and Amanda (Kricun) Goldman, and his grandchildren, Ava and Noah.Funeral services will be Sunday, July 14th at Hillside Memorial Park. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 13 to July 14, 2019