March 9, 1933 - September 29, 2019Nicholas Mathious passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2019 in Burbank, CA, from complications due to Alzheimer's. He was born in Athens, Greece, to Stratos and Argiro Mathioudakis. At the age of 17 he traveled to Chicago under the guise of studying engineering but secretly pursued his passion for singing, his nickname being: "The Greek Mario Lanza." There he met his spouse, mezzo soprano Dorothy Helregel and together they performed at nightclubs and events throughout the country and Europe. He was a Quality Control Engineer for Morse Security Group and was known to his colleagues, family and friends as "the man who could fix anything." He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Mathious and Jenna Mathioudakis, his wife Dorothy, and his grandson Isaac Thaddeus Mathioudakis Stone.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019