|
|
October 2, 1926 - December 7, 2019 Nick Giordano, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter, and three grandchildren. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Nick was a DJ in San Bernardino in the early 1950s. He then became a videotape editor for ABC-TV, winning eight Emmys during a career that spanned nearly 50 years. Nick will be remembered for his gentleness, patience and work ethic: qualities were appreciated by all who knew and loved him. Services will be at Church of the Hills, Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, December 18 at 3PM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019