|
|
May 7, 1942 - October 28, 2019 Nico Finklea Charisse, 77, of Los Angeles, California, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019, in Lakewood, California. He was born to Nico and Cyd Charisse on May 7, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. Nico was a veteran of the Army and served as Second Lieutenant at Camp San Luis Obispo. During his time there he fell in love with the San Luis Obispo area and later moved his family from Beverly Hills to Atascadero, California. After the military, Nico received his Juris Doctor degree and practiced law until the early 2000s. Nico spent his retirement living along the beautiful Kern River, a place where he had enjoyed fishing and camping throughout his life. Nico is survived by his children, daughter Gabrielle (Tom) McDougall of Long Beach, California. Son, Nico L. Charisse of Paso Robles, California. His grandchildren; Hailey, Nick, Ethan, Taylor, Ella, and Jackson and a brother, Marc Charisse of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. Nico is preceded in death by wife Sheilah Snodgrass Charisse, brother Tony Martin Jr., step-father Tony Martin Sr., and his parents. A graveside service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Sylmar, California on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at noon.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 3, 2019