September 10, 1931 - May 5, 2020 Nicolaos Peter Bissias passed away peacefully at his beloved home, surrounded by his family and friends on May 5, 2020. He was 88 years old. Nicolaos was born on September 10, 1931 in the village of Zeli, Tripoli Greece. The son of Demetra and Panayiotis Bissias, Nicolaos was one of four children; George, Nicolaos, Dimitri and Athanasia. He kept a close bond with them throughout his entire life. Nick left his village of Zeli at the age of 18 and made the solo journey to the United States passing through Ellis Island in 1951. With no English and no money, Nick built his long and successful life through hard work and discipline. He attributed his success to valued friendships, philanthropy, kindness and respect. Nick settled in Chicago in 1951 where he met his one and only true love, Frances Georgouses. They married at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in 1959. After their nuptials, the newlyweds moved west to San Bernardino, California. There they joined Nick's extended family including cousins George, John, Penny and Alexandra who were and still remain like brothers and sisters to him. While in San Bernardino, Nick worked at the very popular Arrowhead Springs Hotel. In 1959, they moved to Santa Monica where Nick worked at the Sea Lion in Malibu. Nick and Frances became members of St. Sophia Cathedral and were blessed with three children, Peter, Elaine and Diane. Eventually Nick and Frances bought their first restaurant, Nick's Coffee Shop, on Wilshire and Doheny. Conrads Family Restaurant followed in 1968 in La Canada as the first of many locations and continues to this day. Nick's motto was, "We Serve to Serve Again." Nick was a dedicated steward of his faith and was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Saint Sophia Foundation where he served for over 25 years until his passing. He was recognized for his dedication to the Greek Orthodox Church earning him the highest honor awarded to a layperson, Archon Depoutatos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople by Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America. Nick received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, "given to those who have made it their mission to share with those less fortunate, their wealth of knowledge, indomitable courage, boundless compassion, unique talents and selfless generosity." He was a member of Leadership 100, the Archdiocesan Council, and Ahepa, as well as a benefactor of the Holy Monastery of the Theotokos. As a life member of St. Sophia Cathedral, Nick's greatest pleasure was giving back to his church. He was a patron to the Center Dome in the Cathedral, the St. Sophia Building Fund as well as an annual sponsor of the Holy Epitaphios at Easter in honor of his parents. His name is set in stone at the ancient temple of Nemea in the Peloponnese. He and Frances took great pleasure in opening their home to many deserving charities often including special guests and hierarchs from Constantinople.Nick's concern for the human condition was engraved on his heart from the time he arrived at Ellis Island having been generously clothed by the Salvation Army. He never took for granted the importance of charity. The Bissias family philanthropic commitments include; The Philoptochos Society, St. Sophia Cathedral, Kids and Cancer, City of Hope, St Jude Research Hospital, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America, Assistance League of Southern California and the National Disabled Foundation. Nick has supported local schools, churches and Little League within his community for over 50 years.Nick had an extraordinary love for animals and always surrounded himself with his German Shepherds. He had a successful career and passion for thoroughbred racing, most notably with his record breaking sprinter, Maheras.Nick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances and his brother Dimitri. He is survived by his son Peter, daughters Elaine and Diane, granddaughter Taia of La Canada Flintridge, his brother George and sister Athanasia of Athens, Greece.Our father Nick will be remembered for many things but most notably the love and devotion he had for his wife Frances that held his heart completely. He changed the lives of everyone he touched and all those that received his generosity. He was loyal and kind and a man of his word, our hero. We will miss you.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to any of the following: St. Sophia Foundation or St. Sophia Philoptochos Society at 1324 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006, Holy Monastery of the Theotokos at 38532 Dunlap Road, Dunlap, CA 93621, St. Nicholas National Shrine at The World Trade Center 130 Liberty Street New York, NY 10006, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, The Salvation Army at salvationarmy@usa.org.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 12, 2020.