Nicolasa "Nicki" Theresa Cartagena came into our world on 09-10-1933, the third of nine children, whose parents, father Ismael Martinez and mother Altagracia Valenzuela, both arrived from Mexico. A lifelong resident of the South Bay, Nicki enjoyed the comfort of a large family which instilled upon her the responsibilities of caring for her younger brothers and sisters. This she did well. As she matured through her teens and after graduation from high school, Nicki found great joy going to local beaches with her friends, occasionally venturing out to Catalina Island. She would wed her only husband, Daniel Cartagena, a sole child, and adopt his young daughter Denise. Their early years would find them in preparation for their first home in Carson, CA. It was in Carson the eventual births of their five children: Derek, Diane, Daniel, Darren and David would join Denise. The family grew out of its Carson home relocating to a much larger home, in Compton, CA, replete with swimming pool on a ¾ acre lot, often the setting for extended family parties and events, as well as a cooling pool for many of the local families during hot summer months. It would be here that Nicki oversaw her family's many extracurricular pursuits, including her sons' participation in baseball, football and basketball, while serving as her daughter Diane's softball coach. It was a great time. In the early seventies, Nicki found herself a single mother, raising her children with total love and affection. Soon after the Sylmar earthquake of 1971, Nicki, with the assistance of family, gained home ownership in Gardena, the eventual family home for the rest of her life. Raising her children and overseeing the family events came natural to Mom. Unreal was her strength. During the ensuing years, Nicki became the beacon for her elder children and their families, eventually assuming the moniker "Gorgeous Grandma Nicki," a name synonymous with her real heart and spirit. Nicki left our world, peacefully passing surrounded by her family, 03-24-2019. Nicki was predeceased by her daughters Denise and Diane. It is with the deepest love and affection that Nicki is remembered by her sons: Derek, Daniel (Susan), Darren, and David (Carolyn). Grandchildren: Tommy, Rachel, Nicole, Jon, Loren, Melissa, Taylor, Matthew, Agustina, Denise and Darian. To our Mom and GGN, we love your beauty, and will forever remember your love, kindness and affection you gave to each and every one of us. You were our Angel on Earth. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 2, 2019