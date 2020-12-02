July 10, 1960 - November 22, 2020 Nicolette Karin Christine Schwartz born July 10th, 1960 passed quietly at home with her husband David Fahey on November 22nd, 2020 in Scottsdale Arizona. She was 60 years old. "Nic" was diagnosed with stage 4 nonsmokers lung cancer in March 2019. For nearly two years, Nic fought a difficult battle with courage, dignity and never-ending optimism! Nicolette was born and raised in Bakersfield California to Dr. Adolph and Reinhilde Schwartz. She had two brothers Robert and Dominique. She is survived by her husband, mother, brother Robert and nephew, Lachlan.Nicolette attended the University of Southern California and joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She graduated in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in Business.Nicolette went on to lead a very successful career in Banking with her last position being a First Vice President, Senior Relationships Manager at Community Bank. Throughout her industrious career, Nicolette continually performed above her peers sustaining numerous high-achiever awards and status. Nicolette was truly loved by her husband, family, friends, co-workers and her customers. Nicolette also loved to travel! She and David were married in Australia on October 3rd, 2003. Even after her diagnoses, she traveled to Europe, the South Pacific and Ireland twice! Nicolette was warm and extremely generous. She was active in many charitable organizations and donated regularly to the homeless (often by having food, clothes, pet food for their dogs in the back of her car!) She was more than generous with animal shelters and zoos! There is nothing she would not do for those she loved. Nicolette was a gift giver to friends and animals in more ways than one! A Visitation will be on Friday, December 4th from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM MST at Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary located at 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255.A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church on Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 AM MST located at 10755 N. 124th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85259. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in her memory would be appreciated.Rest in Peace Nicolette and thank you for touching so many lives! We were all very blessed to have you for only a short time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store