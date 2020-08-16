October 12, 1938 - May 23, 2020 Nieves of Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend went home to our Lord at the age of 81, at her residence of Granada Hills, California. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Nieves Millar, son Jacob M. Gerber, daughter-in-law Brianna L. Gerber, and 2 grandchildren, Isabel N. Gerber and Nicholas B. Gerber, numerous nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, and colleagues.Nieves is predeceased by her father Marcos Carrillo Olivas, mother María Natividad Rebolloso Zúñiga, and 7 siblings, Francisca Aguilar Rebolloso, José Aguilar Rebolloso, María de Jesús Aguilar Rebolloso, Santiago Aguilar Rebolloso, Ignacio Aguilar Rebolloso.Nieves was a missionary of the Baptist faith which led her from Mexico with a full scholarship to study at Oklahoma Baptist University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Pre-Med/Secondary Education with a minor in Latin. She began teaching Spanish in Oklahoma, and later was recruited to teach in California and became a dedicated Professor for LAUSD, UCLA, CSUN and other educational institutions as the Foreign Language Instructor including AP, ESL, Mentor Teacher, Chairman of the Foreign Language Department, Learn/Lead/Mentor Teacher, and an Educational Film Instructor.Nieves continued her studies at Cal State LA earning a Master of Arts Educational Administration Degree. As a member of the California Spanish Panel she acted as a consultant for two textbooks, "Spanish for Mastery 3 Situaciones" by D.C. Heath Company, and "¡En Español!" by McDougal Littell, that were used throughout the LAUSD and the United States.Nieves' passion was her love for her family, music, dancing and singing. She was extremely proud of her Mexican heritage and fighting for what was right. She was known for having a kind heart and helping others. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and colleagues.The funeral was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary, 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA 91345, to a graveside service and internment officiated by Chaplain Dr. Joseph M. Gowan celebrating the life of Nieves "Snow" Olivas Rebolloso Gerber at Assumption Catholic Cemetery Simi Valley, 1380 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065.



