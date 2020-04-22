|
September 14, 1935 - April 13, 2020 Nina Moss passed away on April 13,2020 after a long struggle with COPD. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., the first child of Marion Child Moss and Henry Vincent(Enrique Vicente)Moss. Her early life was happily spent in the suburbs of St. Louis, surrounded by family and many neighbors and friends. When she was nine, the family moved to Anniston, Ala. when her father was promoted in his work for Monsanto Chemical Co. She never felt at home there. At 15, she returned to St. Louis for her last two years of high school, graduating from Mary Institute in 1953. she continued her education at Wellesley College (grad.1957) and the Middlebury College Language School. In early adulthood, she lived in Spain, Mexico and Argentina and became truly bilingual. As a member of the U.S. Foreign Service, she worked for the U.S.Ambassadors in Mexico and Argentina. After returning to the U.S., she lived and worked in New York City for 12 years. In 1980, she moved to Los Angeles and lived for awhile with her sister and her family. She worked at UCLA for more than 20 years, especially in the Latin American Center. She had artistic talents and expressed them in poetry, dance, music, and art. She loved gardening, the mountains and any party. She is survived by her younger sister Stephanie Moss Day (Virgil), two nieces, one nephew and great nieces and nephews. Donations in her name may be made to Covenant House, Los Angeles.
