April 26, 1932 - July 24, 2020 Nina Skolsky Marsh, elder daughter of syndicated columnist and film producer, Sidney Skolsky, peacefully died July 24, 2020 of natural causes. She was 88.Born in New York City on April 26, 1932, Marsh came west the following year with her parents, Estelle Lorenz Skolsky and Sidney Skolsky, when her father, a popular writer for the New York Post was sent to Hollywood to report on the movies. After growing up around film sets and stars (she was a guest at two of Shirley Temple's legendary birthday parties), Nina attended Scripps College and then became a Theatre Arts major at UCLA.Through the late fifties and early sixties, she worked in television and advertising as a secretary and production assistant for such companies as David Wolper, Fred Niles and ABC TV, where she met Richard Marsh, to whom she was briefly married. She moved to New York in the mid sixties where she began working in the health care field as a secretary to private physicians – a focus shift which stood her in good stead when she returned to Los Angeles at the end of the 70's. She spent the last part of her career as a Department manager for the Pediatric Interns at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Once she retired, she continued part-time as Dr. Steven Stanley's dental office manager up until just a few years ago.She had been a regular volunteer at Camp Rainbow. And due to her passion for Architecture she also volunteered at Hollyhock House , including serving on their Board of Directors. This was where a friendship was bonded with Barry Storch and Van Martin. She enjoyed attending regular performances at the Colony Theatre in Burbank with her dear friend Jim Bell, and in seeing all the latest films at the Motion Picture Academy's weekly screenings with her other longtime friend Susan Perkins. Nina also adored decades of cocktails and fabulous meals with her buddy Lew Irwin. A talented cook and generous hostess, Nina was especially devoted to her friends and family. She will be forever loved and sorely missedShe is survived by: her Cousins Lisa Mitchell, Debbie and Mark Hammer, Steve and Lara Rothenberg, Valerie and Christopher Cooper, Ellen and Pat Plugge, Andy and Nancy Jones, plus her many "lil" cousins, and dear friends who cherished her humor and love of life. The family wishes to express appreciation to Nina's wonderful caregivers at County Villa Terraces. Her younger sister, a publicist, Steffi Sidney Splaver, died in 2010. Donations in honor of Nina can be sent to Canine Companions for Independence Due to Covid family and friends will celebrate Nina's life near her birthday April 2020. On-line memories can be shared by vising www.Legacy.com