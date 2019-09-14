|
April 19, 1960 - September 2, 2019 Born on April 19, 1960 in Los Angeles, CA, to Evelyn Rose Turk and Robert Jasper Mikkelson. Nina passed away on Monday September 2, 2019, on the 12th anniversary of her father's passing, with her family by her side. She battled stage IV cholangiocarcinoma for nearly 2 years. Nina is survived by her husband Richard Gerstein, her daughter Selby Blum, her mother Evelyn Turk, her stepmother Linda Mikkelson, and her stepchildren Faith, Yale, and Jack. Nina graduated Summa Cum Laude from UCLA with her bachelor's degree in History and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. She was a true logophile, which lead to her interest in proofreading and editing later in life. Her friends and family will always remember her quick-wittedness and unmatched sense of humor. Nina spent her life making those around her laugh, and not-so-silently correcting their grammar. Her interests included gardening, reading, the Sunday crossword puzzle, and being in nature. She was a fabulous hostess, and cooked beautiful holiday meals for friends and family annually. Nina also had a profound, emotional relationship with music that she began to cultivate when she was just a small child. Her musical knowledge was to be admired. Nina had a strong impact on those she crossed paths with; we are all better for knowing her. Love emanated from Nina; she loved her family and friends more than she loved herself, and always put others' needs before her own. There has never been a more loving and devoted wife and mother. She was a beautiful woman with an equally beautiful soul. To have known Nina is to love her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019