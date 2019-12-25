Home

More Obituaries for Nina Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Tessie Moore

Nina Tessie Moore Obituary
On Monday, the 9th day of December, Nina Tessie Moore passed quietly in her sleep. Nina was a very successful comedy writer, an exceptional actress, model and former Copa Cabana girl. She is survived by her husband Jerry of 43 years, and was a loving mom to her three children, Janet Anwar, Amber Oberman and April Winchell, along with several grand and great-grandchildren. Nina had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
