March 20, 1933 - July 27, 2020Nina grew up in New York and was a proud graduate of prestigious Hunter High School. She excelled on the West Coast too, eventually receiving a Master's Degree from U.C.L.A. As an English/French teacher for over 30 years, she influenced the lives of countless middle/high schoolers and community college students. For decades thereafter, it was a rare outing when she didn't encounter former pupils who recognized her and expressed their gratitude. She and John married in 1964 and welcomed two children. Raising kids at home and in the classroom was her priority, but Nina found time to enjoy her passion for Paris and French culture. Her zest for learning took form in Omnilore, Emeritus College, Jeopardy, and daily crosswords. She cultivated lifelong friendships with neighbors, co-workers, and fellow education seekers. Nina touched us all with her kindness, fairness, and loving support. Although she never realized it, her most important legacy is that her children were raised "color blind." Preceded in death by her husband, Nina is survived by her sister, son, daughter, and 3 grandsons.Maman: "Je T'aime plus qu'hier moins que demain" (I love you more than yesterday, less than tomorrow).



