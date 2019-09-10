|
May 25, 1946 - August 31, 2019 Nissan Kohl, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on August 31, 2019, in Woodland Hills, CA. Nissan was born in 1946 in post-war Germany to Holocaust survivor parents who later moved him and twin brother, Avram, to Israel in 1948. Growing up in Jaffa with their younger brother, the boys enjoyed a rambunctious childhood. Nissan moved to the United States as a young man, eventually settling in Los Angeles, marrying wife Flora, and raising their son and daughter in Chatsworth. He was a small business owner, running a print shop in the Valley for over 35 years. When he retired, Nissan turned his attention to his grandkids, spending time with Flora, volunteering in his community, traveling and enjoying quiet pleasures in life. Nissan will always lovingly be known as "Abba" to his own kids, and many others whose lives he touched. Nissan was preceded in death by his father Israel, mother Shoshana, twin brother Avram, and mother-in-law Regina. He is survived in life by wife Flora, son Joshua, daughter-in-law Janet, grandchildren Samantha, Kevin and Shawn, daughter Karen, son-in-law Adam and brother Hanoch. Funeral services were held at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills on September 3, 2019.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 10, 2019