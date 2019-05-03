March 3, 1924 - April 12, 2019 Nita Corinblit passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born on March 3, 1924, the daughter of Gussie and Leo Green, and sister of Sally Sanfield and Jack Green, Nita graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit, Michigan, and earned her BFA at the Art Institute of Chicago. She later received her Teaching Credential and Master's in Art Education at California State University at Northridge. Nita fell in love with Jack Corinblit in high school and they married during World War II while he was in the Army Air Corps. They moved to California and created a home filled with art, music, politics, children and lifelong friends. Nita was an accomplished painter, educator, administrator, master teacher and art historian. She was elected president of the California Humanities Association and dedicated leader of the Platt Gallery at the American Jewish University. She testified before the US Congress on behalf of the Arts in Education and was active in the Women's Political Committee supporting progressive women Democratic candidates. Nita was most proud of and devoted to her daughters Meryl, Barbara and Nancy, her grandchildren Meredith, Gwen, Jessica, Sarah and Becca, great-grandson Robert and sons-in-law Raymond, Joe and Edward. We will miss her passion for knowledge, her unconditional love and overwhelming positive approach to life. Donations can be made to Pen and Brush, a gallery dedicated to the advancement of women in the visual and literary arts, at http://www.penandbrush.org/ or Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa at https://www.jewishfreeclinic.org/. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 3 to May 5, 2019