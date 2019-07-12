|
June 13, 1932 - June 29, 2019 A native of Chicago, IL, Noah attended Marshall High School and two years of college. In his youth he was a world-class athlete in several sports, most notably in basketball, where he received a full scholarship. During the 1960s he relocated to Los Angeles, CA, and started Nationwide Auto Repossession, which he later did business as LA Detectives. After 45 successful years he retired. He is survived by two sons, Michael Harris and Steven Marmel; a brother, David Marmel; and his 16-year companion, Beverley J. Billingsley. Noah was raised in the Jewish faith, but chose to be cremated, with his ashes spread out at sea. To also honor his wishes, there was a celebration of life held in his honor for close friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019