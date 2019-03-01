|
|
(89), veteran of the Korean conflict, passed away on February 21, 2019 in Lomita, CA. He is survived by his wife, Ayako Sakaguchi; children, Gail and Jon Sakaguchi; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Gate 10, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, with Rev. Ryuta Furumoto from Senshin Buddhist Temple officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019