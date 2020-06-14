NOBORU SUMI, age 99 passed away on May 27, 2020.Beloved father of Fred (Valerie) Sumi, Janet (Charles) Mori and Irene Sumi; grandfather of Curtis Mori and Ryan Sumi, Tiffany (Neil) Sakatani and Tritia (Greg) Doi; great-grandfather of Kylie and Allie Sakatani, and Ethan Doi; brother of Yoko Murakami; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives here.Private Funeral services were held on June12 at Fukui Mortuary, officiated by Bishop Emeritus Taisen Miyata of Koyasan Buddhist Temple. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 14, 2020.