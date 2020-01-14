Home

Nobuko (Nancy) Takeda

Nobuko (Nancy) Takeda Obituary
Nancy Takeda, age 100 years, passed away peacefully with family on January 9, 2020 in Los Angeles. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy. She is survived by her children, Dean (Debra) and Patricia, and her granddaughter, many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was blessed with a life filled with love of family and friends. She was active in her church and enjoyed her travels with family, friends and her tour groups. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. As per her wishes, services will be private with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or the West Los Angeles Community Methodist Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
