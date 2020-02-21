|
Mr. Nobuo Hirayama, 89, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020.He is survived by his loving family: wife, Asa "Jean" Hirayama; daughter, JoDee (Rick) Yamasaki; son, Lance (Jennifer) Hirayama; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Gillian Yamasaki, Preston Hirayama; brothers, Tsutomu and Hitoshi (Kimiyo) Hirayama; sisters, Miyuki Carlyle, Kikue Masumoto and Haruko (Harry) Kawaoka; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.Public funeral service will be on Friday, February 28, at 11:30AM at Green Hills Memorial Park "Chapel", 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, with Rimban William Briones and Rev. George Matsubayashi of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.The family requests casual aloha attire.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the . WWW.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2020