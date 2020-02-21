Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Nobuo Hirayama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nobuo Hirayama

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nobuo Hirayama Obituary
Mr. Nobuo Hirayama, 89, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020.He is survived by his loving family: wife, Asa "Jean" Hirayama; daughter, JoDee (Rick) Yamasaki; son, Lance (Jennifer) Hirayama; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Gillian Yamasaki, Preston Hirayama; brothers, Tsutomu and Hitoshi (Kimiyo) Hirayama; sisters, Miyuki Carlyle, Kikue Masumoto and Haruko (Harry) Kawaoka; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.Public funeral service will be on Friday, February 28, at 11:30AM at Green Hills Memorial Park "Chapel", 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, with Rimban William Briones and Rev. George Matsubayashi of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.The family requests casual aloha attire.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the . WWW.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nobuo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -