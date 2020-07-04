June 12, 1931 - July 1, 2020 Noddy Epstein was born in Bucharest, Romania to Bernard and Sally Schein in 1931. With the rise of fascism she and her family fled in 1938 and spent the remainder of the war in Manila, Philippines. After the war she moved with her family to Minneapolis where she graduated from the University of Minnesota. They later moved to Omaha, NE where she met the love of her life, Ira Stanley Epstein, of blessed memory. They were married in 1956, 3 months after meeting, and stayed married until 2018, when Ira left us. Noddy is survived by her 3 sons, Mark, Bob and James, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Funeral will be Sunday at 10 a.m. on zoom. Feel free to join us. https://zoom.us/j/94566267978Meeting
ID: 945 6626 7978