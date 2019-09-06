|
December 4, 1947 - August 27, 2019 We celebrate the tremendous life of Noelle Ellen Siart upon the occasion of her passing on August 27, 2019. Noelle passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, due to complications from ALS. On December 4, 1947, Noelle was born in the Bronx to Bridget and Jack Reid. The family moved west to Los Angeles when Noelle was four years old.She married William E.B. (Bill) Siart after graduating from St. Genevieve High School in 1966. While married to Bill, Noelle raised two daughters and lived in many places, including Brussels, Belgium and Reno, Nevada, before returning to Los Angeles for good.Noelle found her life partner in Marvin Rice in 1998. Together they traveled to the far reaches of the globe, enjoyed their children, grandchildren, and many dear friends.Noelle was a true renaissance woman. She was first and foremost an artist, but also an accomplished opera singer, philanthropist, bridge (and more recently canasta) enthusiast, and world traveler.Noelle sang with the Santa Monica City College Opera Company for several years. She lit up the stage with her performances, and her favorite role was that of Carmen, by Georges Bizet.Noelle's paintings encompassed many styles, from Figure, Still Life, Sunsets and Skies and Landscapes, to modern abstract pieces. She also enjoyed being commissioned, particularly to capture the essence of her family's various pets. Noelle said that painting was her meditation.Noelle was active throughout her life, as she played tennis, skied, water skied, danced, practiced yoga, hiked, and even tried her hand at golf.Noelle's home was a beautiful reflection of her personality. She curated every square inch with flair. Her home was warm and inviting, beautiful, full of plants, flowers and fun. The entire extended family gathered there on holidays. She also always welcomed her children, grandchildren, and many friends into her home for parties, BBQs, and other gatherings.She was the beloved mother of Shayne and Tiffany, and a proud nana to Camarey, Luc, Margaux, Jude and Aya. She is also survived by her sister Madeline Morandini and her brother Dennis Reid. She was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Reid and her parents.She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.A celebration of Noelle's life was held for family and friends at her home on Saturday, August 31st.In lieu of flowers, donations to The ALS Association or other organizations researching a cure for ALS, are welcome.
