On August 28, 2020, our beloved Noli Zosa, M.D., loving husband of Nena and father of Gigi (Tim), Noli Jr., and Noel (Cathy), grandfather of Marissa, Andrew, Alex, and Lino, joined our Creator at the age of 80.Noli was born in Cebu City, Philippines to Dr. Cipriano and Perla Zosa. His siblings are Ruben (Myra), Raul (Mila), Ofelia (Dennis), Edwin (Marianita), and Louella (Fred).Noli graduated from the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine & Surgery in the Philippines and completed his pediatric residency at Loma Linda University. After which, he established his pediatric practice, known as the Rio Hondo Medical Group in Whittier, CA. Not only did he devote his career to his patients, but he dedicated nearly 50 years of service to the Association of Philippine Physicians in America, Philippine Medical Association of Southern California, and the University of Santo Tomas Medical Foundation & Association, each of which he served as President and Executive Director. He received numerous awards from various organizations, most especially from the Medical Board of California for his contribution to the Philippine medical community.Noli is best remembered and loved for all the things he has done for his community, his alma mater, and his family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest and touched so many people's lives. And he was regarded as a good, honest, humble, devoted husband and father, caring physician, great leader, and loyal friend to many. The vigil will be held on Thursday, September 17 (5-9pm) at Saddleback Chapel (220 East Main Street, Tustin, CA). The funeral mass and burial will be held on Friday, September 18 (10am) at Christ Cathedral (13280 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA), followed by a reception at Pasea Hotel (21080 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA. Please RSVP). In lieu of flowers, a tax-exempt donation to the Monastery of the Angels (1977 Carmen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068) in Memory of Noli Zosa will be greatly appreciated.



