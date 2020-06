August 14, 1931 - May 27, 2020 entered into eternal life May 27, 2020 from natural causes. She was born on August 14, 1931 in Banes, Oriente, Cuba as the 10th of 12 children. In 1951, she married Jose Manuel Cueto, M.D. They emigrated to the United States to Chicago in 1952, moved to Detroit in 1953. After a brief stay in Whidbey Island, Washington, they relocated to Santa Ana, California in 1968. Nora was preceded in death in 2011 by her husband after a 60-year marriage. She was exceptional in her boundless optimism, gracious spirit and loving nature. The doors of their home were always open, not only to the numerous and extended family members fleeing Cuba after the Communist Revolution, but, also, countless other refugees seeking sanctuary. She loved deeply and unconditionally. She was happiest sharing her legendary Cuban Cuisine with family and friends at countless gatherings where singing and dancing would spontaneously erupt. Her beautiful smile and charming nature will be profoundly missed. She is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.As of a result of her profound belief in the power of education, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jose and Nora Cueto Education Fund at the Orange County Community Foundation, www.oc-cf.org