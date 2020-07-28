1/
Norene Golden Nye
December 17, 1933 - July 25, 2020 Passed away on July 25, 2020, after an extended illness that she faced with the same strength and positive disposition that she lived her entire life. Norene was a true "Texas" girl that transplanted her life and family to California, but never lost her southern charm. Her genuine care for others, her kind heart and engaging personality will be painfully missed, but never forgotten. She was a loving and caring person, dedicated to her family, friends and charitable causes. Norene was predeceased by Ted, her devoted husband for 48 years. Norene will be missed, but will always live in the hearts of her son Brad Nye; son Gary (Shannon) Nye; daughter Jill (Michael) Borenstein, and her loving grandchildren, Samantha (Tibor), Danielle, Brandon and Jack.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
