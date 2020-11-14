September 15, 1927 - November 7, 2020 Norm Crosby passed away peacefully early Saturday morning November 7th, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. He enjoyed an over 60-year career in the entertainment business and shared his kindness and humor with the world for 93 years. He was known as the Master of Malaprop, thrived as a headliner in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, and was featured in numerous movies and television shows from the 1960's on. He was born in Boston, Mass. and attended Dorchester High School and The Massachusetts School of Art. He enlisted in the Coast Guard during World War II and was assigned to a submarine chaser as a radar operator where he suffered permanent hearing loss. He went on to become an advocate for the hearing impaired and was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as his Special Ambassador for Better Hearing and Speech. Norm was also a tireless fundraiser for the City of Hope, Childhelp USA, and The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, Co-Hosting the Jerry Lewis Telethon for many years. In recognition of his achievements both in comedy and as a humanitarian, he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1982. He was also given the rare honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. He spent many years as a spokesman for Anheuser-Busch and Natural Light beer and continued to represent the company in numerous corporate and sporting events throughout his life. He was a Past Master of the Euclid Lodge in Boston, a 33-degree Mason, and Grand Cross. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Joanie, sons Daniel and Andrew, daughter-in-law Maggie, grandchildren Jack and Lily, sister-in-law Janice, niece Jacqueline Ann and husband Brian, and nephew John Sparaco. We have lost a loving, beautiful soul, but Heaven just got a lot funnier. Norm will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park in a private ceremony. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the City of Hope or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. stjude.org
.