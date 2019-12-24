|
January 20, 1930 - September 28, 2019 Norman Avrech, 89, passed away peacefully on September 28, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Lillian Avrech (Yudelowitz) and Benjamin Avrech, Norm was a longtime L.A resident who was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived in San Jose, CA, in his early years. He was a brilliant student & valedictorian of his high school class, with a scholarship to UC Berkeley. At SJ High, Norm was Mgr of Publications & Sports Editor of the paper, member of the honors society, on the wrestling & basketball teams, and #1 on the tennis team for 3 years. At UC Berkeley, Norm earned a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1951. While there, Norm helped resurrect Kappa Nu fraternity that closed during WWII. Norm moved to SoCal and attended UCLA, where he earned a MS in Electrical Engi-neering while working full-time. Over the last 30 years Norm resided in West LA, Beverly Hills & Pacific Palisades. Norm's career spanned defense systems engi-neering, and satellite communications new bus. development, and held management positions with advanced electronics co's including Hughes Aircraft Co., GM-Hughes Electronics Co., UMF Systems Inc., Bissett-Berman Corp., and TRW Inc. Later at Hughes, Norm created the Galaxy Institute for Education and The Galaxy Classroom. Norm was loved & admired for his intelligence, honesty, fairness, and great sense of humor. He loved classical, jazz and other music, art, and new movies. He was absorbed w/current affairs and read both journalistic and literary publications. An avid tennis player into his 70s, and winner of many Bridge competitions, Norm became a Bronze Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. Norman is survived by his loving wife Esther Schneider; his sisters, Gloria Avrech and Joyce Avrech Berkman; his three sons, Mitchell Avrech, Gary Avrech and Jeff Avrech; his two daughters by marriage, Jocelyn Schneider & Danielle Berner; and three grandchildren, Colin Avrech, Risa Dun-bar and Jeremy Dunbar. Please donate in Norm's memory to Jay Nolan Community Services (www.jaynolan.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020