Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Avrech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Avrech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Avrech Obituary
January 20, 1930 - September 28, 2019 Norman Avrech, 89, passed away peacefully on September 28, surrounded by his loving family. The son of Lillian Avrech (Yudelowitz) and Benjamin Avrech, Norm was a longtime L.A resident who was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived in San Jose, CA, in his early years. He was a brilliant student & valedictorian of his high school class, with a scholarship to UC Berkeley. At SJ High, Norm was Mgr of Publications & Sports Editor of the paper, member of the honors society, on the wrestling & basketball teams, and #1 on the tennis team for 3 years. At UC Berkeley, Norm earned a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1951. While there, Norm helped resurrect Kappa Nu fraternity that closed during WWII. Norm moved to SoCal and attended UCLA, where he earned a MS in Electrical Engi-neering while working full-time. Over the last 30 years Norm resided in West LA, Beverly Hills & Pacific Palisades. Norm's career spanned defense systems engi-neering, and satellite communications new bus. development, and held management positions with advanced electronics co's including Hughes Aircraft Co., GM-Hughes Electronics Co., UMF Systems Inc., Bissett-Berman Corp., and TRW Inc. Later at Hughes, Norm created the Galaxy Institute for Education and The Galaxy Classroom. Norm was loved & admired for his intelligence, honesty, fairness, and great sense of humor. He loved classical, jazz and other music, art, and new movies. He was absorbed w/current affairs and read both journalistic and literary publications. An avid tennis player into his 70s, and winner of many Bridge competitions, Norm became a Bronze Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. Norman is survived by his loving wife Esther Schneider; his sisters, Gloria Avrech and Joyce Avrech Berkman; his three sons, Mitchell Avrech, Gary Avrech and Jeff Avrech; his two daughters by marriage, Jocelyn Schneider & Danielle Berner; and three grandchildren, Colin Avrech, Risa Dun-bar and Jeremy Dunbar. Please donate in Norm's memory to Jay Nolan Community Services (www.jaynolan.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -