Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Barasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Barasch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Barasch Obituary
February 18, 1922 - August 13, 2019 Norman Barasch, a three-time Emmy-nominated comedy writer and Broadway playwright, died at age 97 at his home near Greenwich, Connecticut. He enjoyed a decades-long career writing for many of the most celebrated TV and radio personalities, including Carol Burnett, Danny Kaye, Valerie Harper, and numerous others. A film adapted from his Broadway play, "Send Me No Flowers," written with longtime partner Carrroll Moore, starred Doris Day and Rock Hudson. He is survived by eight children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he adored and who will always adore and cherish his loving legacy.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.