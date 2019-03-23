June 21, 1931 - March 16, 2019 Norman B. Goldberg, loving partner, brother, uncle and friend, accomplished attorney and entrepreneur, fierce civil rights advocate and generous philanthropist, died peacefully in the company of loved ones in Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2019 at the age of 87 after a long illness.Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Norman served as an Army cryptographer during the Korean War, then graduated from Ohio State University and Ohio Northern University's law school. He practiced law in Youngstown, founding Goldberg and Jones, the first racially integrated law partnerships in the city, before moving to Los Angeles in 1969. There he helped his brother Irving establish and lead Standard Planning Corporation, a national insurance marketing organization. He cared deeply about public affairs and was a generous contributor to many liberal causes and Jewish organizations. Norman was a member of Temple Judea in Tarzana, CA.Norman had a zest for life, was very close to his brothers Irving, Meyer and Joe, and could always be counted on in a crisis. Over the years he became a beloved uncle and great-uncle to his brothers' many offspring. In 2012, Norman met Debbie Flesch, the love of his life, and they quickly became engaged. Debbie brought Norman children and grandchildren, and he relished being called "Grandpa" for the first time. Norman and Debbie created a home together and were inseparable until his passing.A memorial service will be held to celebrate Norman's life at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, located at 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, at 2 p.m. Donations in Norman's memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary