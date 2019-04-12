March 14, 1922 - January 5, 2019 Norman C. Obrow, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on January 5, 2019. In his long and distinguished career, he had been the Chairman and President of the Joseph Drown Foundation. He was a Renaissance man and an erudite gentleman who was vitally active in both the 20th and 21st Centuries. Norman was born in The Bronx to Jeannette and Samuel Obrow who immigrated to the United States in the late 19th Century. Norman was a proud graduate of Baruch College which is a constituent college of the City University of New York system. He was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and served as a Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army's Signal Corps during World War II. After the war, he drove his parents across country to Los Angeles which was blossoming with new opportunities. On July 4, 1953, Norman met Adrianne Biales at Agony Hollow Beach in Santa Monica. It was love at first sight and, after a whirlwind romance, they married on November 22, 1953. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2018. Their equal partnership and everlasting love affair created the foundation for their lives. As a father and grandfather, he was sui generis. He steadfastly encouraged the dreams of his children, Susan and Jeffrey Obrow, and his grandson, Sam Jaffe.Norman started his career as a Certified Public Accountant. His forte was his financial acumen which was complemented by his progressive mind and generous spirit. In 1965, he met Joseph Drown who had enjoyed success in the hotel and restaurant industry. That meeting led Norman to a long association with Joseph Drown in business and philanthropy. Norman C. Obrow's many years in the leadership of the Joseph Drown Foundation were rewarding for him. He had great empathy for the young men and women, often immigrants or the children of immigrants, who strove to achieve their goals in this country just as he and his parents had done. Norman C. Obrow was a loving family man first and foremost. May his memory be a blessing. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary