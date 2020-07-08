November 19, 1933 - July 5, 2020 Born and raised in New York, Norman took a post Pharmacy school drive across the country to Los Angeles, fell in love with the ocean, the palm trees and the sunshine and decided he had found paradise. He went back to New York; told his parents he was leaving and off he went to sunny California. He would have an over 65-year love affair with Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean and until almost the very end, continue to enjoy as many cultural events as he could find. A husband, grandfather, father, mentor, friend and philanthropist, Norman passed away peacefully at his home in West Hills California on July 5th. He was surrounded by his wife, Arlene, along with his children and grandchildren. Always a very strong and tough person, he fought nonstop during his remarkable 4 ½ year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. His mental and physical toughness extended his life more than anyone expected, and he became an inspiration for so many other Pancreatic Cancer patients who learned of his story. It was in Los Angeles where he became a Doctor, built a successful medical practice and met his first wife, Irene. Together they had three children, Deborah, Leslie and Armie. Sadly, Irene passed at the age of 40. Carrying on the legacy of his and Irene's parenting vision, Norman continued to teach his children to enjoy life, be curious, always ask questions, give back to the community, and develop a love of travel.Soon thereafter, Norman and his family were blessed to have found Arlene, with her three children, Marc, Marcie and Scott. They remained together for over 44 years. Norman and Arlene were/are the best Nana and Poppa to their grandchildren and were very involved in their lives, rarely missing a school activity. He and Arlene were their biggest cheerleaders. As a classic patriarch, Norman was the leader, mentor and nonstop teacher for the entire family. However, "Poppa" was the role he cherished most. Norman's legacy of travel was important to leave his grandchildren and that he did by taking them on trips around the world. Most recently he sent them abroad to experience the Christmas Markets in Europe. His legacy will definitely live on. Norman had a tremendous love of the sea and a passion for boating. As a member of the Del Rey Yacht Club for nearly 40 years, it was truly his second home. Many of his and Arlene's best friendships were created there, and they shared countless life experiences as a result. After his diagnosis, rather than giving up boating, his boat became his place to heal, gain strength and spend time with family and friends.Norman never "let the paint dry", as they say, and genuinely enjoyed the life he worked so hard to build. He will be missed by many. He touched more lives than he will even know, and his generosity provided opportunities for people he never met.He is survived by his wife, Arlene, his children Deborah, Leslie (Greg), and Armie (Marci), Arlene's children, Marc, Marcie (Dean), and Scott (Jeanna) as well as their six grandchildren, Chase, Brett, Arielle, Griffen, Jacob and Evan. Due to Covid-19 there will be a small family burial. As soon as the family is able, there will be a celebration of his life so all those who wish to honor him will have the opportunity to do so. Norman, Dr. Norm, dad, poppa…, you will be missed more than you will ever know. We love you so much!!!In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at: http://pancreatic.org