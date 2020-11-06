1/1
Norman Davidson
March 3, 1928 - October 25, 2020 Norman Davidson The Restaurateur legend who opened and ran Tito's Tacos has passed away in his home on October 25th 2020. Norman aka Mr. Tito's Tacos was a dedicated man to his family and business which he grew from the ground up with his father the late Ben Davidson. He resided with his wife Shirley Davidson in Brentwood California for nearly fifty years. He was extremely generous grandfather and father. He has three daughters Lynne Davidson, Madelaine Kolisnyk, and Wendy Pitts, and a step son Gary Avrech. He also has survived grandchildren Breanna Davidson, Veronica Diantonio, Chance Kolisnyk, and Colin Avrech. He had many hobbies to go along with his successful business in Culver City he loved to travel and has been to many countries, at least, 30 countries around the world and he also collected trains and memorabilia as he traveled to and from place to place.



Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
