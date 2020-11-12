1/1
Norman Davidson
March 4, 1928 - October 25, 2020 Norman "Norm" Davidson passed away at his home on October 25th, following a precipitous decline in health due to kidney disease. He was 92 years old.As a baby Norm's photo appeared in the L.A. Times as one of Adohr Farms "Adohr-able Babies". Norm attended Dorsey High and USC, and found his calling as an entrepreneur, when he owned and operated a liquor store, that was subsequently forced to close to make way for construction of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.Upset but not undaunted, Norm joined his father Ben Davidson, who had opened a taco stand named Tito's Tacos in Culver City a couple of years earlier in 1959. Ben had recently bought out his original partner with funds provided by Norm's mother Gretchen Dannenbaum, and asked Norm to come work with him.Norm's hard work and steady leadership over the next 40+ years helped Tito's Tacos grow to become one of the busiest and most iconic fast food restaurants in America (at one point selling more Coca-Cola than any other restaurant in the country except for The Varsity, in Atlanta, GA). Aiding in that massive success were Amado Madera, Tito's first employee, and his brother Javier Renteria, both from Huejuquilla El Alto in Jalisco, Mexico, as well as several other long-term and loyal restaurant staff members.Norm credited much of his success to the loyal love and support of his adoring second wife Shirley Lu Davidson, who he married in 1971, and who he often referred to as his "lucky charm". Norm and Shirley had a very loving and committed marriage that lasted nearly 50 years.Together with Shirley, Norm traveled and explored the world. He enjoyed playing bridge, chess, and video poker. Norm loved watching college and NFL football games, and Dodgers and Angels baseball games. He was a lifelong Republican, an avid Fox News viewer, and a diehard Trump supporter.Norm is survived by Shirley; his daughters Lynne, Madelaine and Wendy; his stepsons Gary, Mitchell and Jeff; his grandchildren Melissa, Colin, Breanna, Veronica, Chance, Stephanie and Devin; and, his great grandchild Sophia.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 8, 2020
Dear Shirley, Mark and I want to extend our sincerest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved Norman. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Madelyn and Mark Morris
Madelyn Morris
Friend
