August 3, 1940 - June 26, 2020 Norman E Moyer, 79 of Newport Beach, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 26, 2020. Norman was born Aug 3, 1940 in Buffalo, NY to the late Edward L. and Norma (Keener) Moyer. He completed his formal education earning a PhD in Solid State Physics at Purdue University in 1968. Moving to Southern California for a job with Hughes Aircraft, he married Mary Lewis in 1970. Norm and Mary resided in Newport Beach the entire 50 years of their marriage. In the early 1980's, Norm left Hughes to start his own Semi-Conductor Company, where he worked until his retirement around 2010 or so (retirement came in fits and spurts as he wound the business down). Norm once said he spent the first half of his life being a nerd, and wanted to spend the second half being an athlete. He took up biking and running in his 30s, eventually sticking to biking. Committed to environmental causes, he greatly preferred to use his bicycle for his transportation needs. Even well into his 80th year, he averaged 200+ miles per week in 2020. He took on volunteer leadership positions in Bicycle Club of Irvine, with whom he spent much of his free time. He also enjoyed planning bike excursions all over the US, and was known as a generous and gracious host to those he traveled with. The last trip he hosted was in Feb 2020 with his children and grandchildren to celebrate his 50th Wedding anniversary. Norm was a joyful and kind soul, always making time for his children and grandchildren. When not cycling, he enjoyed sailing, kayaking, and socializing. He named his business "Sunshine" and his boat "Nature" because they were his favorite ways to spend time. He enjoyed antique aircraft and vehicles, eating cookies, and his main vice was Mountain Dew. He spent his last day perfectly, with a 30+ mile bike ride, chatting with old friends, and having dinner with his wife. Norm is survived by his wife Mary, 2 brothers, Ron (Sandy) Moyer of Louisville, KY, and Fred (Starr) Moyer of Marion, IA, and 3 children, Michael (Anita) Moyer of Vessel in Transit, Sarah (William) French of Perry, AR and Daniel Moyer of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and 3 grandchildren, Ivy, Ike and Rose French, all of Perry, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.The COVID pandemic will prevent a formal service for Norm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Nature Conservancy.



