Norman H. Nelson, MD, age 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, first generation American, and consummate physician, passed away February 6, 2020. He died at home in the presence of his family in Tarzana, California, after a brief illness. Norman, predeceased by his first wife, Anita Koenigsberg, z"l, is survived by his younger brother Sherwin (Suzanne); Tamra (née Kranitz), his wife of forty years; and his childen David (Sara), Steven (Janet Walker), Judy (John Grossman), Michael (Suzette), Felicia (David Aizuss), Andrew, and his stepdaughters Lisa Kranitz (Robert Wadden) and Jill Kranitz. They share fourteen grandchildren and a new great-granddaughter. Donations in his memory may be given to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
