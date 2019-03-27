Home

June 9, 1939 - March 22, 2019 Norm died on March 22 in Palm Springs, CA. He is survived by his son, Scott, and stepchildren Melanie and Josh in addition to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he dearly loved. He also leaves behind brothers Stanley and Kenny as well as ex-wives Leone and Deborah. He was preceded in death by his second wife of 31 years, Ellen. He also leaves many wonderful friends. Norm was born in Los Angeles, attended Los Angeles High School and coached numerous teams in Beverly Hills Little League and AYSO. He will be missed. Contact Hillside Memorial Park for more information.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
