1/1
Dr. Norman Joseph Nemoy
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 21, 1939 - September 27, 2020 Dr. Norman Joseph Nemoy passed away peacefully at home in Beverly Hills on Sunday, September 27 in his wife's loving arms.Dr. Norman Nemoy's life was an American success story. Born and reared in Chicago to David and Ida Nemoy, Norm was a stellar student who received a full scholarship to the University of Illinois School of Medicine. He trained in urology at Stanford University Medical Center, where he was honored with an appointment as a U.S. Public Health Fellow. He went on to serve on the clinical faculty at UCLA School of Medicine, and in 1986 joined Tower Urology Medical Group and the surgical attending staff of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and Board Certified by the American Board of Urology. Norm was passionate about his work until the end.Norm's love of medicine was second only to his abiding love for his family and his wife of 30 years, Carole Curb Nemoy. Introduced by friends, Norm and Carole's love was a modern day fairy tale. They delighted in their children and grandchildren. The couple traveled extensively, and spent a lot of time in France. They were one another's favorite dining companion, and much to Norm's surprise, golf partner. When not working, they were happiest on the golf course, at their beach house, or eating at one of their clubs with family and friends.Norm is survived by his children and their spouses, Laura and Gene Duggan, John and Emily Nemoy, Caroline and Teddy Picha, his beloved grandsons, Tyler and Bradley Duggan and Remy Picha, and his brand new granddaughter, Eloise Picha. Norm celebrated his 80th birthday with a trip to the south of France with his entire family, who will forever cherish those memories.Norm was blessed with both a keen sense of humor and an infectious laugh, and he used them both to tell it like it is. He loved simple things, but was curious about everything, no matter how complex. He had an unrivaled intellect, and an enormous heart. He was a man whom you wanted to make proud.Norm once said "You need three things to be happy in life; someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to." By this measure, Norm's life was truly happy. His memory is a blessing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
09:00 AM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
So sorry to hear that. We were good friends in medical school.
david garfield
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved