April 21, 1939 - September 27, 2020 Dr. Norman Joseph Nemoy passed away peacefully at home in Beverly Hills on Sunday, September 27 in his wife's loving arms.Dr. Norman Nemoy's life was an American success story. Born and reared in Chicago to David and Ida Nemoy, Norm was a stellar student who received a full scholarship to the University of Illinois School of Medicine. He trained in urology at Stanford University Medical Center, where he was honored with an appointment as a U.S. Public Health Fellow. He went on to serve on the clinical faculty at UCLA School of Medicine, and in 1986 joined Tower Urology Medical Group and the surgical attending staff of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and Board Certified by the American Board of Urology. Norm was passionate about his work until the end.Norm's love of medicine was second only to his abiding love for his family and his wife of 30 years, Carole Curb Nemoy. Introduced by friends, Norm and Carole's love was a modern day fairy tale. They delighted in their children and grandchildren. The couple traveled extensively, and spent a lot of time in France. They were one another's favorite dining companion, and much to Norm's surprise, golf partner. When not working, they were happiest on the golf course, at their beach house, or eating at one of their clubs with family and friends.Norm is survived by his children and their spouses, Laura and Gene Duggan, John and Emily Nemoy, Caroline and Teddy Picha, his beloved grandsons, Tyler and Bradley Duggan and Remy Picha, and his brand new granddaughter, Eloise Picha. Norm celebrated his 80th birthday with a trip to the south of France with his entire family, who will forever cherish those memories.Norm was blessed with both a keen sense of humor and an infectious laugh, and he used them both to tell it like it is. He loved simple things, but was curious about everything, no matter how complex. He had an unrivaled intellect, and an enormous heart. He was a man whom you wanted to make proud.Norm once said "You need three things to be happy in life; someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to." By this measure, Norm's life was truly happy. His memory is a blessing.