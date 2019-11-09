Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Age 74, passed away on October 22, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Amy Sagawa. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sagawa; son, Garrett Sagawa; sister, Teri St. Jacque; nephew, Kevin (Joy) St. Jacque; he is also survived by other relatives here and in Japan.Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 4-7 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden", 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 3 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim.The family kindly requests aloha attire. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 9, 2019
