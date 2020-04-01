Home

Norman L. Schafler

Norman L. Schafler Obituary
November 24, 1936 - March 28, 2020 Norman passed away on March 28, 2020. Norman was a dentist and lawyer in the greater Los Angeles area for many years and a published author. He is survived by his wife Vi and her son Matthew (Joanna); his sister Adrienne Schafler; his children Bonnie Gottlieb, husband Michael and their children Melissa (Gabe) and Amanda; Wendy Sack Markus, husband Russell and their children Joshua, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Joie; and Geoffrey Schafler, wife Cecilia and their children Robert (Brittany) and Benjamin. Due to the present health issues the country is experiencing, the funeral will not be open to friends, associates, and colleagues. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled later this year for everyone who was unable to attend Norman's funeral.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 1, 2020
